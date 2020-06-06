Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to feature in a new music video together
The upcoming song is sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa, and it is touted as a "new-age, modern, and groovy" number. It also has a rap by MellowD.
Owing to the lockdown, Paras and Mahira will shoot the video in their respective homes.
Be with the one who makes you feel safe @officialmahirasharma
"We thought of collaborating again for our fans and bringing smiles to their faces. The world is going through tough times and we all have to spread positivity and happiness around, and what better way of doing something for our fans. Paras and I will be shooting from our respective homes," Mahira said.
