Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to feature in a new music video together

Bigg Boss 13" housemates Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are back to impress fans with their chemistry after the recent video of the song, "Baarish". The pair will now be seen in the music video of Meet Bros' new composition, "Hashtag love".

The upcoming song is sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa, and it is touted as a "new-age, modern, and groovy" number. It also has a rap by MellowD.

Owing to the lockdown, Paras and Mahira will shoot the video in their respective homes.

"We thought of collaborating again for our fans and bringing smiles to their faces. The world is going through tough times and we all have to spread positivity and happiness around, and what better way of doing something for our fans. Paras and I will be shooting from our respective homes," Mahira said.

Also Read Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma CONFIRM they will be starring in a Punjabi movie together after Baarish

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×