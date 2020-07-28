Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma reveal the FIRST poster of their third song 'Ring'; PaHira fans are excited

Bigg Boss 13's cute jodi Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have finally dropped in the first poster and title of their upcoming music video together, leaving PaHira fans impatient. Take a look.

After a long wait and increasing fans' curiosity by teasers, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have finally revealed the title and poster of their upcoming music video. The duo took to their Instagram handle to unveil the first look for their third song together, which is titled 'Ring.' Sharing the poster, Paras cautioned everyone that Ring is going to be the hottest song of the season, and shared that it will release soon. Within moments of Paras and Mahira's announcement, their fans went bonkers. They bombarded their comment section with loads of love, praises and revealed that they are impatient to see them together again.

In the poster, Mahira and Paras can be seen posing in front of a big car. While Mahira looks ethereal in a grey high-slit dress, Paras looks charming in a printed shirt and brown pants. As Mahira leans on Paras, the latter is carefully holding her in his arms. PaHira as fans call them, look utterly stylish in the poster, and fans couldn't keep calm to see them spread their magic onscreen again. Many fans commented that they are 'super excited' to see PaHira's firey chemistry again.

Take a look at Paras and Mahira's upcoming song Ring's poster here:

Ring is sung by Raman Goyal, while Ammy Manak has penned down the lyrics for it. Aakash and Meme Machine have composed the music for PaHira's forthcoming music video, and it has a rap by Loka. Ring will be Paras and Mahira's third song together, after Baarish and Hashtag Love Soniyea. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see the Bigg Boss 13 jodi in this music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

