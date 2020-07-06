Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's fan compares the duo to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13's adorable pair Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recently got compared to Shah Rukh Khan (Raj) and Kajol (Simran) from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by a fan and it will leave all PaHira fans awestruck. Take a look.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are one of the cutest pairs of Indian Television right now, and there' no denying to the fact. The two formed a strong bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, and ever since then, they have been showered with immense love by fans for their adorable camaraderie. Not only as individuals but as a jodi also Paras and Mahira enjoy a huge fan base. In fact, fans have given them a special name 'Pahira' where they celebrate their chemistry.

The duo's bond is special, and fans adore them together. Recently, one of Paras and Mahira aka PaHira's fans compared them to and Kajol from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Yes, you read that right! A fan pointed out a striking resemblance of moments from PaHira's bond to that of Raj and Simran's chemistry from the iconic Bollywood movie DDLJ, which released in 1995. The actors shared the fan-made collage on their Instagram story, expressing their happiness for such a beautiful comparison.

The comparison was drawn from their cute moments in the BB 13 house and their recently released song 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.' From pecking a kiss on cheeks to embracing each other, the fan-made collage showed Pahira's cute bond.

Take a look at Pahira's comparison to SRK-Kajol here:

Meanwhile, Hashtag Love Soniyea is the duo's second song together, which released on July 3, 2020. Paras and Mahira were first seen in the song Baarish. They are also going to feature in a Punjabi movie together. What are your thoughts on this fan-made comparison? Let us know in the comment section below.

