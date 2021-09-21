Paras Chhabra to Asim Riaz: Celebrities who turned friends from foes

Just like in a normal world where we have friends and enemies, in the entertainment industry also actors have the same. There are chances where the actors have been enemies at first but then they bury their old grudges and became friends. But this is very little. We all have seen famous actors getting into verbal spats with their co-actors which have made their relationship bad. Like Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik and many others.

However, recently we saw Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz forgot their old grudges and became friends. To note, both did not go along too well and were at loggerheads inside the BB13 house. They had never shared a good bond. But after Sidharth Shukla’s death, the duo has decided to come together and give a second chance to their friendship. Reality shows are one place that has seen many budding friendships, romance, and even hatred. Celebs enter the shows as friends but later turn into enemies.

Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya were seen locking horns in Bigg Boss 14 house. On various occasions, the two were seen arguing. But as soon as Jasmin was evicted from the show, her heart changed after looking at Rahul's friendship and care for Aly Goni. And now Jasmin and Rahul have been seen hanging out with each other.

In BB14 Nikki Tamboli didn't share a good bond with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. But when she re-entered the house, she got close to Rubina but remained cold to Abhinav. She was seen locking horns with him and also said that she doesn't trust him. But after the show, Nikki was seen partying with Abhinav.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight in Bigg Boss 13 is not unforgettable. They were seen getting into a verbal spat. But things changed between the two after the show. When Asim won an award, the late actor had congratulated him with a note on social media.

