Paras Chhabra DITCHES a mask for handkerchief to cover face while grocery shopping amid Coronavirus lockdown

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra headed out on the streets of Mumbai to do some grocery shopping with his mother amid Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a countrywide lockdown to curb the increasing menace of the Coronavirus outbreak. As per the orders, the lockdown will be followed for 21 days until April 14. While all shops, schools, and offices are ordered to be closed down, selling and buying of essential goods is permitted. Many people are facing difficulties to cope with these changes and adapt to the new quarantine life. But, with no choice, this has to be adhered to fight the war against the spread of COVID-19.

Amidst the lockdown, Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra headed out to do some grocery shopping. Yes, the BB 13 finalist was spotted buying vegetables from a local market recently with his mother. However, surprisingly, Paras did not wear a mask. While his mother was seen wearing a mask, Paras ditched a mask for a handkerchief. Yes, Paras opted to cover his face with a white-colored handkerchief. Wearing a black t-shirt and cargo pants, Paras covered himself with a cap and sunglasses. He looked more or less unrecognizable. Paras was seen carrying a grocery bag in his hand, while his mother dressed in pink searched for daily use products.

Take a look at Paras' picture here:

Well, we're not sure why Paras did not wear a mask, despite the guidelines by the health officials. The handsome man was last seen in a swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where he found his match in Aanchal Khurana. The show bid adieu to the audiences before timed due to lukewarm response and the COVID-19 scare. We appreciate Paras for becoming a helping hand to his mother during this tough time and setting a good example for many men out there. What are your thoughts on Paras' shopping spree with mom? Let us know in the comment section below.

