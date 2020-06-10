Paras Chhabra dons chef's hat to win Mahira Sharma's heart in their upcoming song Hashtag Love Soniyea; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13's cute jodi Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are all set to entice the viewers once again with their upcoming song 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.' The motion poster of the music video was dropped in recently, and it gives glimpses of what we can expect. Take a look.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been one of the most talked-about jodi's ever since their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Though they had entered the show as two individuals, they came out as a pair of 'best friends.' Their fun-loving masti, cute nok-jhok, and adorable romantic moments made many viewers go 'aww'. While Paras has been upfront in expressing his liking and feelings for Mahira, the actress has always maintained the 'we're just good friends' tag. However, their equation is quite strong and they enjoy each other's company.

BB 13 concluded on February 15 this year, declaring Sidharth Shukla as the winner. Just a month after that, Paras and Mahira surprised fans with their first music video, 'Baarish.' The song dropped on March 10, and the duo's chemistry and acting chops were applauded by everyone. The melodious song gave us a bittersweet feeling as it was filled with love and emotions. Well, if you think that was all from Pahira, then you're absolutely wrong. The duo is all set to enthrall everyone once again with their awe-inspiring chemistry once again with another song, 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.'

Just yesterday, a teaser (more like a motion poster) of the Hashtag Love Soniyea was released. Both Paras and Mahira shared in on their personal Instagram handles, and it has left PaHira fans asking for more. In the short clip, we can see Paras turning into a chef for Mahira. Yes, the handsome hunk has donned the chef's hat to woo Mahira and win her heart. He cooks a piping-hot and delicious dish for the beautiful actress, leaving her shocked and equally surprised.

Paras is seen going down on his feet as he serves her the hand-made dish, and Mahira's expressions prove that she is impressed but quite astonished by Paras' sweet gesture. The duo is dressed in the best casuals, and they look adorable as ever. By the name of the song, it feels to be a modern and millennial sort of love story. However, we'll get to know it's actual essence only when the song releases. They captioned it as 'Something exciting is cooking up.' And we're yearning to see what it is.

Take a look at Pahira's Hashtag Love Soniyea:

The song is crooned by Piyush Mehroliyaa, Jassi-Priya Mallik, rapped by MellowD. The lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Anand, while Sakaar and Jasrajthe have composed the music. The duo has shot the song at their respective homes amid the lockdown. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Pahira's upcoming song? Let us know in the comment section below.

