Paras Chhabra on ex Akanksha Puri: She's a good girl, but our ideologies don't match

Here's what Paras Chhabra has to say about Akanksha Puri after their broken relationship. Read on.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's nasty breakup is known to all. The actor decided to call it off during his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He also went on to reveal that he always wanted to break up with Akanksha, but she asked him to hold on. But things were going outside his hands, and he thus decided to end it. For his statements against the actress and revealing personal things on national TV, Paras was slammed by many, some even went on to blame his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma for the same. However, Paras always kept on his words that his relationship had turned before the show.

Akanksha, on the other hand, had a different story to tell. It has been more than a month now, but the talks about their separation have still been going on. In a recent Instagram live with Pinkvilla, Paras Chhabra, spoke about how and when things went wrong between them. He revealed that matters had worsened before he decided to participate in the 'that' season. In fact, he wanted to break up before entering the BB 13 house, but Akanksha pleaded him to give it another chance. Paras also said that he had warned Akanksha that the day he gets a better girl, he will not think once and move on.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra OPENS UP if he will marry 'good friend' Mahira Sharma

However, backing this statement, he said that he feels Akanksha is a good person, but their ideologies just don't match. Paras was quote saying, 'Her thinking and mine, don't match up. It is not that she is a bad person, bohot achi have vo. I have said this during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also that she is a very good person. But the fact is our thoughts don't match and we have different perspectives. However, I still don't understand if she was supporting me since the beginning, what happened suddenly that she turned completely against me? She started making videos with Ajaz Khan, bashing me and Mahira.'

Check out Paras' full interview here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More