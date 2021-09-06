Paras Chhabra extends support to Sidharth Shukla’s mother, shares glimpse of late actor’s live prayer meet

After the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla, his family held a special prayer meet in honour of the late actor on Monday, September 6. His Bigg Boss co-contestant Paras Chhabra took to social media to share a glimpse of the live meeting. The video sees the Brahma Kumari sister sharing an inspiring story about Sidharth Shukla’s mother’s strong nature.

In the clip, the Brahma Kumari sister who conducted the Satsang, shared that she contacted Sidharth’s mother, Rita on the day of his death. She further added that the late actor’s mom just said ‘Om Shanti’ before adding that her son will be happy wherever he goes. The Brahma Kumari sister was moved upon witnessing the strong nature of Rita. Upon listening to the story, actor Paras Chhabra explained that it helped him gain some power amidst the saddening incident. Paras articulated, “Rita aunty more power to you aur Ye sunne ke baad i got some power… Thank you for this beautiful satsang… #RIPsidharthshukla.”

Look at the prayer meet below:

On Monday, the actor’s family also release their first official statement requesting everyone to let the family grief in privacy. “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti – The Shukla Family,” reads the statement.

In a tragic turn of events, Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, September 2. In the post mortem analysis, doctors reportedly couldn’t find anything conclusive to determine the sudden demise of the star. As per media reports, the actor complained chest pain and uneasiness before he was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

