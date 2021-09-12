Paras Chhabra feels Sidharth Shukla reunited him and Asim from up; Says ‘We have learnt a big lesson’

It has almost been 2 weeks since Sidharth Shukla’s untimely sudden demise. His fans and close friends are still finding it difficult to accept that Sidharth is no longer with us. After his demise, we saw a lot of his friends rushing for his last rites. This included many of his Bigg Boss 13 inmates like Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma and others. If you followed BB13, you would know that Paras and Asim were not on good terms but recently it was reported that both of them started following each other on social media and they were seen together at Sidharth’s house after his demise.

Talking about how things became normal between him and Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra said, “The moment Asim and I saw each other, we couldn't control our emotions and hugged each other. Asim in fact said ki milna toh tha but aise nahi milna tha humein. It is at that very moment that we decided that we shouldn't be keeping any animosity against each other and should be back to being friends. We also vowed to be in touch and to meet each other often. We both realized that no issue is so big in life that it cannot be resolved. Both of us took the first step towards each other at Sidharth's place. It was as if Sidharth reunited us from up there. We have learnt a big lesson from his loss and the lesson is that life is really short to keep grudges with one another and not talk to each other. Asim and I have spent a good time inside the Bigg Boss house together and both of us were close to Sidharth."

Well, we are sure that fans are loving to see Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz’s newfound friendship.

