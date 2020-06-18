Paras Chhabra gets ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri's name tattoo replaced with the Bigg Boss eye

Akanksha Puri had got her tattoo removed earlier and now, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra too, has got rid of his tattoo with his ex-girlfriend's name.

Bigg Boss 13 sure turned out to be one of the most controversial seasons for multiple reasons and one contestant that has garnered a lot of eyeballs is Paras Chhabra. The actor was in the news constantly for his relationship with girlfriend Akanksha Puri. There were constant reports about how things have been between the two and eventually, it ended post the show ended.

Both of them had each other's names tattooed on their artists and while Akanksha got her tattoo removes a while back, Paras has done it too and replaced it with the eye from the Bigg Boss logo. He went on to talk about it and revealed how he wanted to break free from his previous relationship and the memories he had attached to it and hence he got it modified. He also said how he isn't sure if he will ever get a name inked ever again.

Talking about the tattoo, he said how the show has given him a lot and he feels a strong connection towards it. He said how he learnt a lot of things that were happening outside when he was inside the house and said how 'Bigg Boss ki aankh be mere aankh khol di.' While talking about getting the tattoo modified, he also revealed how it took him two hours to get it done. Akanksha, however, denied commenting about it citing how it is not something that holds any significance to her life.

Credits :TOI

