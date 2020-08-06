Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma's song 'Ring' to CLASH with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have finally revealed the release date of their upcoming music video 'Ring'. Here's when you can watch PaHira's chemistry.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have finally revealed the release date of their upcoming music video 'Ring'. The duo's much-awaited song is all set to drop on August 10, 2020. The Bigg Boss 13 jodi took to their social media handles to share a new poster of their song, as they unveiled the release date to fans. The poster of 'Ring' is quite intriguing, wherein Paras and Mahira can be seen twinning in black. Mahira is seen laying her head on Paras' lap, as they both gaze into the camera.

The duo looks amazingly gorgeous together in the poster, and their chemistry is oozing out. Paras and Mahira have assured fans that they will be able to relive PaHira's chemistry again after BB 13. Their captions will surely make their fans nostalgic about their beautiful journey in the 'tedha' house. Paras wrote, 'Tere masle mujhe aane lage yaad,' while Mahira wrote, 'Aabra ka daabra baby tu hai jadoogar.' The duo unveiled that their fans will be able to relive PaHira moments with Ring.

Take a look at Paras and Mahira's posts here:

The poster is undoubtedly eye-appealing, but did the release date 'ring a bell in your mind?' Well, Paras and Mahira's song is going to clash with their BB 13 co-contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's music video 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam,' which also drops on the 10th of August. Yes, so it's going to be 'AsiManshi Vs PaHira' on Aug 10.

Raman Goyal has given his voice for Ring, while Ammy Manak written the lyrics. Aakash and Meme Machine have composed the music and it has a rap by Loka. Ring will be Paras and Mahira's third song together, after Baarish and Hashtag Love Soniyea. What are your thoughts about this mega clash? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's third song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam's poster is OUT; Here's when it will release

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×