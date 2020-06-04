Paras Chhabra OPENS UP about proposing Mahira Sharma and being in a relationship with her

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently spilled the beans about proposing 'good friend' Mahira Sharma and starting a relationship with her. Here's what he said.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been making headlines ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Though they entered as individuals, they became one of the most popular 'jodi's' of the season. They developed a strong bond in the BB 13 house, and have been going strong to date. From getting into arguments to sharing some cute moments, Paras and Mahira made many heads turn with their equation. Their growing closeness also had many eyebrows raising, and people wondered if there's something brewing between them. While Paras openly stated that he likes Mahira and is of her, the actress claimed that they are 'just good friends.'

Fans love the duo, and affectionately call them 'Pahira.' While many thought that their friendship would break once the show is over, it did not happen so. They still share a great equation and are often seen spending time together. Their social media PDA also often makes headlines, and many are still not clear about their relationship status. In a recent chat with the Times of India, Paras spilled the beans about proposing Mahira and being in a relationship with her.

ALSO READ: Mahira Sharma channel her inner Kareena Kapoor as she grooves to Bole Chudiya with Paras Chhabra; WATCH

When asked about their equation today, and if they will continue to be 'just friends', Paras had a clear and crisp answer hinting towards a future of togetherness. He revealed that the two have met several times during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor added that he feels good when he meets Mahira and they share a beautiful bond. Paras also revealed that he does not want to take the normal and conventional route of proposing Mahira. He mentioned that he wants things to happen organically and naturally between them.

Paras mentioned, 'Naturally, feelings generate ho and automatically relationship shuru ho jaaye.' (The feelings should develop naturally, and the relationship should start automatically) However, he clarified that of now, they are extremely good friends. The two like each other a lot, but they are not dating and there's nothing like the relationship between them as of now.

Further, when quipped about his mother's stance of finding a suitable girl for him, Paras smiled and said, 'Meri mom ko Mahira bahut pasand hai.' (My mommy likes Mahira a lot.) Considering this fact, he was also asked why his mother then chose Aanchal Khurana as the winner of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with him. To which he replied that Aanchal is a good girl, however, they are good friends, but there can’t be anything beyond that.

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira are soon going to be seen in a Punjabi movie also. We would definitely want to know what Mahira has to say about all this. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Pahira to become a real-life couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS she was hurt by Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's betrayal in Bigg Boss 13

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×