Paras Chhabra reflects his journey from 'enmity to friendship' with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming video about his and Mahira Sharma's changing relationship with Sidharth Shukla on the show. Take a look at PaHira's 'sour and sweet' journey with the BB 13 winner.

Bigg Boss 13 was a crazy ride, and there's no denying about the fact. The 'tedha' season was filled with varied emotions. From fights to love to breakups and makeups, BB 13 was the 'extra' dose of entertainment. The hosted show, not only became one of the longest-running, but also the most entertaining seasons so far. Well, it has been over four months with the show biding goodbye, and Sidharth Shukla taking home the winner's trophy. But, the craze and buzz around BB 13 are far from over.

Though fights dominated the BB 13 house, some special friendships were also formed. And one of the most unexpected and strange bonds was that of Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. Yes, at the end of the show, the two came out as friends, much to everyone's surprise. At the beginning of BB 13, the two young actors were at loggerheads and indulged in several verbal spats. Many assumed that Paras and Sidharth may get into a huge fight someday during their stint. It wouldn't be wrong to say, that initially, the two handsome hunks couldn't stand each other. However, magic happened and tables turned.

As the day passed by, the enmity between Paras and Sidharth got over. When the show had almost completed half its journey, Paras and Sidharth came closer. A new, unique, and totally unprecedented bond was formed between Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla. Yes, PaHira who was against Sidharth at the beginning became close friends of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and stuck with him till the end.

Their friendship blossomed when Sidharth and Asim Riaz got into an ugly spat and parted ways. While Asim started spending time with Rashami, Sidharth found new partners in Paras and Mahira. This unexpected friendship received a mixed response from the viewers. Many thought that Paras and Mahira were using Sidharth to be in the game as he was the strongest player among all. However, the trio stayed together till the very end, and showed that their 'friendship is true.'

Are you wondering why are we suddenly talking about Paras, Mahira, and Sidharth's 'sour and sweet' journey in the BB 13 house? Well, we have a valid reason to recall this beautiful bond. Paras recently took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming throwback video from Bigg Boss 13, depicting his rivalry and friendship with Sidharth Shukla. The video was an amalgamation of their initial days to the end. He captioned it as 'Bigg Boss Journey from enmity to friendship.'

The actor also tagged Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma on the post. Mahira was also awestruck by this beautiful video and left a thumbs up and heart in the comment section. Though Sidharth has not yet replied to the video, but we surely want to know his views on the same.

Well, this video surely made many BB 13 fans emotional, as they remembered the 'good old days'. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like PaHira and Sidharth's bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

