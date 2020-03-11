Paras Chhabra REVEALS Akanksha Puri tried to contact him post Bigg Boss 13; Says 'Will remove the tattoo soon'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Paras Chhabra made some shocking revelations about his ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Read on to know more.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's ugly breakup has been all over the internet. It has been almost a month now that Bigg Boss 13 is over and Paras is busy with his new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While the handsome actor is now on a hunt to find a suitable bride for him, the topic related to his past relationship doesn't seem to get over. Recently, Akanksha got her tattoo reworked, which had Paras' name. Her sudden step made headlines and many started bashing Paras again.

Now, in an interview with News 18, Paras has made some shocking revelations about Akanksha. Paras revealed that Akanksha still attempted to get into touch with him after he came out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. He said that his ex-girlfriend Akanksha tried to contact me after his stint on the hosted the show. However, was caught up with his new show and hence did not pay heed. He further added that there is no point in discussing or clarifying anything now, so they should call it off completely. Ask him about his tattoo, Paras said that he also wants to remove the tattoo (which has Akanksha's name) but he has been too busy with the show and couldn't find enough time to get things done.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Paras had blamed Akanksha for not being able to win the 'tedha' season. He said, 'Fans have also been telling me that she is one of the reasons why I was pulled away from the trophy. However, whatever happened is good, as I did not come out empty-handed.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

