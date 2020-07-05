Paras Chhabra REVEALS he misses Mahira Sharma and PaHira fans cannot keep calm; Take a look

Bigg Boss 13 contestant's Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's strong bond is not hidden from anyone. However, recently Paras dropped in such a sweet comment on Mahira's latest social media post that PaHira fans are going gaga over them. Take a look.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have a great camaraderie. The two formed a bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and have been maintaining it strongly ever since then. Though there have been multiple speculations of them being romantically involved, the two have squashed them all, and have cleared that they are 'best friends.' After 's show, the two not only spent quality time together but also featured together in two music videos, which received a good response from the audience.

Today, they are considered as one of the cutest on-screen pairs, and fans affectionately call them 'Pahira.' They often indulge in social media PDA, but Paras' recent comment on Mahira's latest post has made many heads turn. Paras is openly seeing admitting that he is missing Mahira badly. Yes, Paras revealed that he is missing Mahira very much, and their fans have lost their calm over the comment. It so happened, Mahira recently took to her Instagram handle to share a clip from her song 'Hashtag Love Soniyea,' featuring Paras, and the latter dropped a sweet comment.

Paras wrote, 'Missing missing missing youu,' followed by a few sad face emojis. Well, Paras is missing Mahira as she is in Delhi shooting for the next project from the last few days. While Mahira did not reply to this comment, PaHira fans went berserk over their cuteness. Later, Paras also congratulated Mahira for the song's release finally, to which she replied, 'Aap ko bhi (Congratulations to you too!).' Well, this shows that the duo shares a great bond, and their off-screen chemistry reflects onscreen also.

Take a look at Paras and Mahira's social media PDA here:

Meanwhile, Hashtag Love Soniyea dropped on July 3 (2020). The romantic song opened with a good response from fans, and they are showing the duo with immense love. The song shows how a young fall in love during the lockdown. It depicts how a millennial couple takes the digital route to be together when they cannot meet in person.

Hashtag Love Soniyea is sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa, Jassi-Priya Mallik, rapped by MellowD. The lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Anand, while Sakaar and Jasrajthe have composed the music. Paras and Mahira are also going to do a Punjabi movie together. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like their jodi and chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below,

Credits :Instagram

