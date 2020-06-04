Paras Chhabra REVEALS Shehnaaz Gill's comment on girl's virginity during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge made him upset

Paras Chhabra recently opened up about his equation with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, her fans targeting him and Mahira Sharma and his stay with Shehnaaz in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Read on.

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill shared an on-off bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Initially, they were very 'good friends', but within some weeks their equation turned sour. While Paras made a good bond with Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz got her bestie in Sidharth Shukla. Paras and Shehnaaz's friendship turned volatile and the two did not even like talking to each other. However, after BB 13, Paras and Shehnaaz were seen on another show together, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, wherein they were on a hunt for an ideal partner.

Despite spending so much time in each other's company, Paras and Shehnaaz never became good friends, and they just remained acquaintances. While both Shehnaaz and Paras are happy in their own lives now after the shows, their fans seem to still keep fighting with each other on social media. Recently, Paras spoke at length about his equation with Shehnaaz today, constant wars by their fan, doing MSK with her, and more in a candid conversation with the Times of India.

Talking about Shehnaaz's fans, Paras said that he is completely clueless to say something about them. He mentioned that even if he does say something, it will become news. The actor said that the problem is Shehnaaz and his fans keep fighting among themselves, while they have no role to play in the entire matter. He asserted, 'Hamara koi lena dena hi nahi hai.' (We're not involved in it at all.) Paras further said that Shehnaaz and he did not really have any problem as such during BB 13. He said that the Punjabi Kudi used to like him before she moved on to Sidharth Shukla, and he has no problem with it.

However, Paras made on to make a shocking statement about Shehnaaz's comment on the girl's virginity during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He said that he was left utterly disappointed when Shehnaaz questioned the virginity of the girls that participated in the show. Paras said, 'However, what really upset me was when she questioned the virginity of the girls who participated in ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ (‘MSK’). That wasn’t in good taste.' He further revealed that Shehnaaz and he are not on talking terms, and there has been no communication between them since the show ended. But he also clarified that there are no grudges on their part either, it is merely some fans who cross the line, which is upsetting.

When asked about fans crossing the line, Paras said that recently they were targetting him and Mahira. He said that recently reports were doing rounds that Shehnaaz's father Santok Singh has been allegedly accused of rape. So, many fans claimed that he and Mahira were circulating the news to defame and malign Shehnaaz. He said that fans reaction is both funny and annoying. He questioned, 'How can they make such baseless allegations?' The handsome hunk further revealed that he had thought of filing a police complaint at the Crime Branch, but he could not do so as he learnt that a few cops there had tested positive for COVID-19.

