Paras Chhabra shares adorable PHOTOS with 'true friend' Mahira Sharma; Thanks her for being a part of his life

Paras Chhabra recently dropped some awe-inspiring pictures with his 'good friend' and ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma on his social media handle. He also penned down a sweet note for her, leaving PaHira fans go 'awww.' Check it out.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share a unique bond. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, became friends, and since then have been enjoying each other's company. During their stint in BB 13, they made heads turn with their romantic moments, and also sparked rumours of their relationship. Moreover, Paras' ugly breakup with Akanksha Puri also added fuel to rumours of Paras and Mahira being romantically involved. While Paras has many times previously stated that has a strong liking towards Mahira, the latter has maintained that they're 'just good friends' and there's nothing more between the two.

However, it looks like now Paras has also cleared the air, and declared that Mahira is only her 'friend,' and people can stop assuming things. Well, we're not saying, but Paras' latest post hints about it. Just a few minutes ago, Paras took to his Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures with Mahira. In the photos, the duo is seen posing for the camera from a dim-lit room. While Mahira looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a purple dress, Paras looks cool in his casuals and printed shirt.

Well, it looks like some BTS photos from their upcoming music video, 'Hashtag Love Soniyea' as we can see some camera and lights in the backdrop. There's no doubt about the fact that Paras and Mahira make for an adorable jodi, this time it is the caption that caught our eyes. Paras penned down a sweet note for Mahira and expressed his gratitude towards her. He wrote, 'Just wanted to say thank you for coming into my life and being my true friend.' Well, he wrote 'true friend' in all caps, most likely emphasize the point, and clear out confusions. However, it surely has grabbed some eyeballs.

ALSO READ: Mahira Sharma oozes oomph in an off shoulder dress; Paras Chhabra drops in a flirty comment

Mahira also commented on the picture, but it seems like she was speechless as she only dropped a 'black heart' emoji. Not only this, but she also shared Paras' post on her Instagram handle. Well, whatever their equation may be - friends or lovers, their fans surely love them a lot and yearn to see them together. The duo's fans showered their love on Paras' post and rooted for their beloved duo 'PaHira's' chemistry.

Take a look at Paras' sweet post for Mahira here:

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira are gearing up for their second song together after Baarish. The two are often seen spending time together. They also indulge in some cute and fun-loving social media banter, leaving Pahira fans go 'aww.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: When Paras Chhabra went the Ranbir Kapoor way and told Mahira Sharma 'I love you, girlfriend ban jaa meri'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×