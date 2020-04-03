Paras Chhabra shares a video on long distance relationships, says 'This is for you'; Is it for Mahira Sharma?

Paras Chhabra's latest post is for someone special and we're wondering if he is pointing towards Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma. Take a look.

If there's one Bigg Boss 13 jodi that has been grabbing all the limelight after the show it has to be, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Everyone wants to know what is actually brewing between the two. While both of them have multiple times denied being romantically involved and stated that their 'just good friends', their chemistry sends different vibes to #PaHira fans. Since the beginning of the BB 13 journey, till the very end, the two stood by each other and were inseparable. They fought like 'Tom and Jerry,' but also sorted out differences with hugs and kisses.

Now, that it has been over a month of the show being over, their camaraderie is still the same and their fans are going gaga over them. Both are in constant and consistent touch. While they cannot meet each other now owing to the 21-day lockdown, they keep commenting on each other's social media posts. Recently, Paras shared an adorable clip about long-distance relationships and made us wonder if he's hinting at Mahira. Why do you ask? Well, in the caption he wrote, 'This is for you,' and used the hashtag #Pahira.

In the clip, Paras can bee is seen as lip-syncing to a famous dialogue talking about how long-distance relationships work. In a sweet voice, he can be heard saying, 'What is the problem? Silence speaks when one is mum. People fall in love, even if they cannot meet.' Well, after the #Pahira hashtag, we are really wondering if this clip was for Mahira. Is Paras trying to drop hints about their rumoured relationship? We don't know yet.

A day ago, Mahira commented on Paras' video, wherein he was seen enjoying his current favorite Punjabi track. Mahira commented with a smile and heart, while Paras replied with kisses. After all this, we really want to know what's cooking between them? Also, there are speculations that the duo will now be seen in a Punjabi movie, confirmation about the same has not been made. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

