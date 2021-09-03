Paras Chhabra on Sidharth Shukla’s demise: ‘Today when I’m seeing him, for one last time, I am in tears again’

On Thursday morning, the whole country got heartbreaking news of the death of the actor Sidharth Shukla. The untimely demise of the actor has numbed the hearts of his family and loved ones. He had reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest, and his last rites were performed on 3rd September at the Oshiwara crematorium. Numerous celebs from the television industry had come to the location.

Paras Chhabra had met Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13 house and they became very good friends. He shared with Etimes TV, “I’m still in complete shock, disbelief and at a loss for words since the minute I heard the news. I feel like I have lost a very dear friend. I’m heartbroken; he has left us all way too soon. I’m still processing the news. It’s always an emotionally tough time to process and handle such a huge and unmeasurable personal loss and I wish all the strength and courage to his family to face this situation.”

He also talked about their bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house as he shared, “While people have seen our friendship and equation evolve inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, we were good friends even outside the house. We shared an extremely good bond inside the BB house and since yesterday I’m getting flashbacks of our banter and all the good times. During our stay there, he had done something unexpected for me which had got me teary-eyed. And today when I’m seeing him, for one last time, I am in tears again. I was really happy to see him doing so well professionally.”