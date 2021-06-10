EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra on visiting Vrindavan amid pandemic: Feel immensely blessed after seeking blessings

Paras Chhabra, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has recently sought blessings of 'Banke Bihari Ji at the temple in Vrindavan.

Paras Chhabra has been a household name ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 13. He was amongst the strongest contestants on the show and won millions of hearts with his stint on the popular reality show. And while he enjoys a massive fan following, he recently made the headlines after he visited Vrindavan during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and sought the blessings 'Banke Bihari Ji’ at the temple in Vrindavan. Needless to say, Paras has been elated to visit the holy shrine.

Speaking about the same, the actor stated, “I feel immensely blessed and elevated after seeking the blessing from Banke Bihari Ji, The priests here are my extended family and they did all the necessary arrangements for me and my family so that I could do the darshan comfortably”. Interestingly, he even got himself a souvenir from the holy city. “The ring that I am wearing right now has was adorned by the deity before I wore it on my finger. I feel his presence all the time as he protects me wherever I go,” the Badho Bahu actor added.

For the uninitiated, Paras’ mother has been staying in Vrindavan for a couple of years now and he had visited the shrine while he went on to drop his mother in the holy city. Meanwhile speaking about the work front, post his stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras has been seen in several music videos. Besides, his equation with Mahira Sharma has also managed to be the talk of the town. However, the two have always maintained the ‘best friends’ stance.

