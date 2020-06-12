Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra's ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri REACTS on being a part of the reality show

Akanksha Puri, who plays the role of Parvati in TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh spilled the beans about doing Bigg Boss 14 or not. Here's what the actress had to say.

Akanksha Puri has been garnering limelight ever since Bigg Boss 13, courtesy her controversial relationship with Paras Chhabra. Though she was not a part of BB 13, she was one of the most talked-about celebrities across social media platforms. Paras' growing closeness to co-contestant in the house had tongues wagging about his relationship with Akanksha, and the two later ended up with an ugly breakup. Well, many are aware that the actress was offered to enter BB 13 as a wild-card contestant, but she refused to do so as she did not want to spoil Paras' game plan.

While she may not have been a part of the controversial show last season, in a recent conversation with the Times of India, Akanksha Puri spilled the beans about participating in Bigg Boss 14 or not. Yes, the actress has reacted to her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, which is already making noise as the makers have begun the hunt for contestants. Ask her if she will be a part of BB 14, Akanksha is quite skeptical if the season will come up due to the on-going Coronavirus situation.

The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress said that she does not think that Bigg Boss 14 will happen this time owing to such conditions. She said there is so much happening, shows are shutting down. We are not even aware if shoots are going to start and if things will be fine soon. Akanksha said that she has no clue if the show (BB 14) is going to happen or if it will come up with a new season. However, right now she is elated essaying the role of Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh, and she is yearning for the shoots to resume soon. She is eagerly waiting to go to Aamgaon and start the shooting for her daily soap.

She further added that right now it is too early to talk about a new show or being a part of Bigg Boss season 14. She is just looking forward to where life takes her. However, she mentioned that she would definitely like to entertain her fans and audience in every possible way and will continue to do different and new things.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Akanksha Puri in Bigg Boss 14? Which other actors would you want to see in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

