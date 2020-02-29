Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri covers up her tattoo that had his name; Check Out

Well, it looks like this is just a confirmation to Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra's break up. Check out the reworked tattoo here.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has sure been one about a huge controversy, one that pertains his girlfriend, now ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. While inside the house, Paras constantly mentioned how he does not have anything to do with Akanksha and that he wanted to breakup with her before coming to the show, however, despite his statements, Akanksha never spoke ill of him and maintained a stance that she will speak on it once he is back.

And well, now that he is out of the house, after all, reports about the two having broken up have been doing the rounds and now, it looks like there is every bit of truth to it given Akanksha has decided to cover up her tattoo that had his name. The actress covered up his name with a bar code tattoo and also wrote above it 'Being Me.' And well, we can only think what does it signify as a whole, but barcode tattoos in general, are said to be a protest of sorts against a unanimous culture.

Check out Akanksha Puri's photos here:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma opens up on her friendship with Paras, allegations made by Akanksha Puri & more)

Meanwhile, Paras is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also features Shehnaaz Gill and this is about the two's journey to find themselves a life partner, however, they will not be getting married on the show is what we hear.

Credits :Instagram

Read More