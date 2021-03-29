Paras Kalnawat pens an emotional note for his late father as he shares last pics with him; See Post

Days after Paras Kalnawat lost his father, he shared a heartfelt note for him which will leave you in tears.

Paras Kalnawat, who became a household name with his stint in Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa, made the headlines lately for an unfortunate reason. The young actor lost his father a couple of days ago. It was reported that Paras’ father died of a heart attack and the actor has been heartbroken ever since. And while the actor is still struggling to overcome the loss, he recently grabbed the attention after he shared a heartwarming post for his father on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Paras shared his last pic with his father wherein the father and son duo was seen posing outside in the lobby of their floor. The actor also posted his father’s last clicked picture wherein he was seen wearing a white shirt and was posing happily for the camera. In the caption, Paras penned a poem which read as, “Main toh bas kamaata tha, Ghar toh ab bhi papa hi chalate the, Muskurate hum sab the, Kyuki ghar me khushiya papa hi toh laate the, Kuch kehte nahi the, Papa Dil hi dil me bohot kuch seh jaate the, Naaraz ho jaata unse, Toh Papa jhatt se mujhe manate the, Kuch accha keh deta, oh Papa baccho ki tarah sharmaate the, Jab kabhi mujhpar ungliyan uthti, Papa mere liye puri duniya se ladd aate the, Khudke sapne nilaam kar aaye, Papa mujhe bade bade sapne dikhate the, Shabd kamm padd jaate hai unke liye, Papa mujhe jaan se bhi zyada chahte the. -Your Gattu… Last Pic Of Us - Last Pic Of You!”

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat’s post for his father:

Soon after Paras’ shared the post, Anupama star Rupali Ganguly commented and wrote, “U made him so proud ..... u have been such a wonderful son sweetheart....”

