Paridhi Sharma excited to play the lead in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi; Calls it a ‘challenging role’

Paridhi Sharma, who has been roped in to play the lead role in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, shares her excitement about being a part of the show.

It’s been a while since Star Bharat’s popular mythological drama Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi has been doing the rounds. Not just the fans are waiting to watch the news of the show, there has been a buzz that Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi will be returning with a new lead as Paridhi Sharma has been roped in to play the lead role in the show. The diva was last seen in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes and this piece of news has got her fans excited.

Interestingly, Paridhi is also quite elated to play the role of Maa Vaishno Devi in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi and even called it a challenging role. In her interaction with Times of India, the Jodha Akbar actress stated, “Many years ago, I had shot a few mock episodes for another production house that was planning to make a show on the same subject. I am happy that I have been chosen to play such a challenging role.”

Furthermore, Paridhi also revealed that her mother was quite apprehensive about her returning to Mumbai to Indore given the COVID 19 outbreak which is on its peak in the city of dreams. “My mother was worried and she did not want me to resume work in this situation. Other family members also felt that I should wait for a few months. I was sceptical, too, but when I saw the arrangements on the set, I felt safe. Also, you have to start working someday,” she was quoted saying.

To note, Paridhi had replaced Puja Banerjee as the new lead after the latter left the show for taking a break. “I want to take a break and maybe I won't be working for the next few months or the whole year,” Puja had told India Today.

Credits :Times Of India

