Paridhi Sharma to replace Puja Banerjee as the lead in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi?

After Puja Banerjee has announced her exit from Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, it is reported that Paridhi Sharma will be stepping into her shoes for the lead role.

Popular mythology show Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi has been making the headlines ever since the lead actress Puja Banerjee has announced her exit from the show. The actress, who recently got married to her beau Kunal Verma, has revealed that she wants to take a break and has decided to quit Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. “I want to take a break and maybe I won't be working for the next few months or the whole year,” Puja had told India Today.

Ever since Puja has announced her exit, there have been speculations about who will be replacing her as the new lead to play the titular character of Vaishno Devi. The names of several actresses have been doing the rounds for the role. Now, as per a recent report published in Telly Chakkar, Paridhi Sharma is likely to step into Puja’s shoes for Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi.

The report also suggested that the actress, who became a household name with her performance in Jodha Akbar, was supposed to play the role of Vaishno Devi in another show which couldn’t materialize. But looks like she is destined to play this role onscreen. However, an official announcement about the same is yet to be made. To recall, Paridhi was last seen in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes and her stint did win a million of hearts.

Earlier, Rubina Dilaik was also rumoured to play the titular role in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. However, the Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has rubbished the reports and told Times of India, “No, that's not true. I am not doing the show.”

Credits :Telly Chakkar

