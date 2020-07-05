Paridhi Sharma takes precautionary measures on the shoot location

  1. Home
Actress Paridhi Sharma is happy to get back to work and shoot for the show "Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki", but is also taking all the possible precautions to keep her safe in times of the coronavirus pandemic.
She has been carrying her own home-made food with her and is using her sanitisers regularly. She has been doing her make-up too.

"I was a bit conscious like every other person to get back to shoot. A big sigh of relief came when we came to know that our shoot location, which is at Naigaon, is under green zone. The crew members too travel from the green zone area," she said.

"As a precautionary measure, I make sure to carry my own food, water, etc. I also use sanitisers at regular interval and follow social distancing norms on set. The make-up artists are fully covered with their proper PPE kits. Though to avoid any risk, I have started doing my own make-up," she added.

Paridhi had recently replaced actress Puja Banerjee, who had quit the show due to personal reasons.

New episodes of the show will air on Star Bharat from July 13 onwards.

