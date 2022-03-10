Parineeti Chopra to appear at the premiere of Bharti Singh and Haarsh’s Khatra Khatra Khatra show?

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among the leading names in the entertainment industry. The couple is quite popular for their comic timing and excellent hosting. They had started their show Khatra Khatra Khatra in 2019, where they used to invite celebrities and give them tasks to perform. Now, they have returned with the new season of the show. It will be aired from 13th March. As per the latest reports by Telly Chakkar, the actress Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the first episode of the show.

The entertainment and comedy-based show is all set to be launched on 13th March on Colors Tv. As per sources, it seems that ace actress Parineeti Chopra will be gracing the show. She will be seen interacting with the host and will be promoting her show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

In the first episode, the contestants of the show will be Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Farah Khan, Nikki Tamboli, and Punit Pathak. There will also be a special guest on the sets, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Presently, Bharti Singh and Haarsh are hosting the talent-based show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, where they entertain the audience and leave everyone in splits. It is judged by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, and Mithun Chakraborty. The previous episode of the show was graced by Bollywood dream girl, Hema Malini. She had a great time on the sets as she enjoyed the spectacular performance of the talented contestants. She was also seen giving a dance performance with Mithun Chakraborty on the show and re-enacting a popular scene from her movie Sholay.



