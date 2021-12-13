Parineeti Chopra to join Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty for TV debut with reality show Hunarbaaz

Bollywood actress Partineeti Chopra is all set to make her grand Television debut in a reality show called Hunarbaaz which will be aired on Colors. Recently, Karan Johar, who is also on the judging panel, shared the teaser of the reality show and announced it. The show as reported will bring the unexplored talent of the country to the forefront. Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their talent. Auditions for the show are going as the report claimed.

Sharing her excitement, Parineeti said, “I have always loved being on stage and interacting with a live audience and I was aware that reality television shows would give me the chance of meeting people from parts of India whom we don’t get to interact with easily and hear their stories. I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things.”

Parineeti feels that her family will finally consider herself successful now that she is making her debut in TV. She says, “It is an absolute honour for me to share this stage with Karan Johar and Mithun Da, who are both stalwarts in their field and are truly legends. I’m really excited for my debut on television with a brilliantly conceptualised show like Hunarbaaz that will unearth some of the best talents that our country has to offer to the world.”

Parineeti will be seen next in films like Uunchai that has Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, and also in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

