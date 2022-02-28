Parineeti Chopra’s weekend photo dump is about happy moments with Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Mithun & Farah

Parineeti Chopra is currently judging the TV reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan along with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. Every now and then, the honourable judges flood their social media handles with some Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets of Hunarbaarz: Desh Ki Shaan. To note, last week was a fun ride as Madhuri Dixit and Farah Khan had graced the show. Madhuri came on the show to promote her web series The Fame Game. She also exclusively danced during her appearance to showcase her ‘hunar’.

Just a few hours ago, Parineeti took to her Instagram to show off her weekend photo dump featuring the ‘Gang’. The photo dump was all about her sweet and happy moments with Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan and co-judges Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. They all posed for the cameras and looked happy. In one BTS photo, Parineeti and Karan were also seen indulging in ‘deep discussion’. While sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, “Weekend photo dump. Gang’s all here”. Her fans could not stop gushing over the pictures and dropped sweet comments in the comment section.

See Parineeti’s post here:

Earlier, while speaking to IANS, Parineeti had opened up on working in Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. She said, "When I see the contestants that we have chosen for our 'Behatareen 14', it really makes me proud. This is the first time I'm an insider on a reality show and I'm getting to see how much work they have put in and how hard they have to work for those two minutes that they get on stage to impress the judges and the world."

