Parth Samathaan to Erica Fernandes; Guess who is the MOST followed Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor on social media

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to bid adieu to fans tomorrow (October 3, 2020). But, before the show goes off-air, we have revealed the most followed KZK actor on social media. Who do you think it will be Erica Fernandes or Parth Samthaan?

When Ekta Kapoor announced Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2018, the reboot version of the superhit opera of the same name, the happiness of fans, knew no boundaries. With this new show, new faces taking over the iconic characters were also revealed. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes were introduced as Anurag Basu and Prerna Bajaj in KZK's reboot, which aired from September 25, 2018.

Initially, and Karan Singh Grover played the role of Komolika and Mr. Bajaj in the show. However, the two left and were replaced by Aamna Sharif and , respectively. While fans loved Anurag and Prerna's chemistry, the show could not manage to hit the right chord and garner numbers. Owing to its low TRP rates, the makers just a few weeks back decided to pull its plug. Tomorrow, October 3 (2020), Kasautii Zindagii Kay will air its final episode and bid a heartwarming goodbye to fans.

But, before the Ekta Kapoor drama bids adieu, do you want to know who is the most-followed Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor on social media? We have it for you! From Parth Samthaan to Erica Fernandes, we have 'revealed' the most-followed KZK star on Instagram.

Erica Fernandes

You might have guessed this, didn't you? Erica Fernandes is the most-followed KZK actress on Instagram with a family of 2.8 million people. Erica is not someone who will share posts daily, but when she does, she thrills her fans with numerous posts, and take the internet by storm. From makeup and styling tips to her workout regime to her fun time with loved ones, Erica's Instagram feed is a mixture of all good things. Currently, Erica is teasing fans with fun-loving BTS moments with Harshad Chopda as they shoot for their first music video together.

Parth Samthaan

Next, we have, Parth Samthaan, as you might have all guessed it. Parth has a family of 2.5 million people on Instagram, who keep showering with love always. The actor has been away from social media for quite some time but does not miss out to inform fans about his whereabouts. After wrapping up the shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth jetted off to Goa for a short relaxing vacation. And just yesterday posted a picture, where he indicated that Goa treated him well, and his trip has ended. He will soon be seen taking over the digital space with a web show.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel's journey with KZK has been short as compared to others. He walked into Karan Singh Grover's shoes as the new Mr. Bajaj after the show resumed post lockdown, and grabbed viewers' attention within some episodes. He enjoys a massive following of 1. 5 million followers and gives glimpses from his family life. From pictures with her daughter to posts with her wifey, Karan is not very active, but when he posts, he certainly wins everyone's hearts.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif filled in the shoes for Hina Khan as she took over the iconic character of Komolika. While fans loved Hina as the Komolika, Amana too managed to justify the role of the evil vamp and left her mark. Aamna is quite social media savvy and enjoys a following of 1.1 million people. She keeps sharing beautiful pictures of herself, leaving everyone in awe.

Pooja Banerjee

Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Basu from KZK made heads turn with her acting chops and performance. Not only onscreen but off-screen also, Pooja shares a great bond with her KZK co-stars. She kept sharing goofy BTS moments with Parth, Sahil, Erica, and others, leaving fans awestruck. She enjoys a following of 803 thousand followers, and with the speed, she is growing looks like she will touch a million soon. She currently plays the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Sahil Anand

After Parth, Sahil aka Anupam also quit KZK. But he came back to shoot for the finale of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and give the story a fruitful end. Sahil shares a warm bond with Parth, and just like him, Sahil is also not much social media savvy. But he does entertain his 282 thousand people Instagram family with goofy posts often.

Are you going to miss Kasautii Zindagii Kay, AnuPre, and the KZK family? Let us know in the comment section below.

