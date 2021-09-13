Parth Samthaan and Diksha Singh’s romantic chemistry is undeniable in their new music video ‘Rimjhim’

Parth Samthaan’s new romantic video has been released today and his fans are in love with his lover boy look. The actor has been paired with the gorgeous actress Diksha Singh, as they are seen dancing together on the tunes of their music video named ‘Rimjhim’. Parth Samthaan has shared in the a small clipping from the music video.

Parth Samthaan has not been engaged in any project since last few months. The actor was last seen in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. His new music video Rimjhim has been sung by popular singers Jubin Nautiyal and Ami Mishra. The music video depicts an adorable love story of the a photographer, who saves the life of a girl who has been hurt in love. Parth Samthaan is looking stunning in the video as he falls for girl in the rain.

Along with the video, he captioned, “#RimJhim is out with harmonious tunes that will melt your hearts right away! Tune in now.”

The actor Parth Samthaan Rose to fame with the youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, in which he was paired with Niti Taylor. He became highly recognized with the show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, where he played the role of Anurag. He was paired with Erica Fernandez, and people loved their on-air romantic chemistry. The new music video is also getting appreciated by the fans as one wrote, “The MV is too mesmerising to put into words! Sweet, simple, soothing & melodious....loved every bit of it!!! u nailed it!!!”. Another user wrote, “It is so beautiful Loved every bit of it!!!”

