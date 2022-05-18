Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor start shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4; Share BTS pics from sets

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most popular youth-based shows which has a massive fan following. There is exciting news for the fans of the show as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4 has been declared. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 2 went off the air on December 31, 2015, and makers had to come back with its third season on popular demand in 2019. Manan fans will be excited to know that Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have now begun shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. They dropped pictures from the sets to announce the exciting news.

Fans of the actress were waiting for the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan for a long time now. Viewers loved Manik (played by Parth Samthaan) and Nandini's (played by Niti Taylor) love story and the onscreen chemistry of the duo. Parth shared a BTS picture on social media to announce the new season. He shared a picture from the sets and wrote, "So.....it's finally happening! Country’s Most Popular Youth Show is Backkkk. Get ready for a crazy season of love, passion, betrayal and ofcourse friendship —-Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Season 4 !!!!!!! Yesssss we are back @voot @nititaylor #ComingSoon #Voot #KYY (sic)."

See the post here-

Niti Taylor also shared a picture from the sets of the show and wrote, "Just couldn't keep it to myself anymore, so here you go! @voot @the_parthsamthaan #ComingSoon #Voot #KYY (sic)."

See the post here-

Fans are absolutely excited to see Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor on Kaise Yeh Yaariaan again. Many celebs like Karan Jotwari and Kishwer Merchantt dropped comments on the posts and congratulated them on the upcoming show.

Also read- Parth Samthaan shares his opinion on being part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4