Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's fans shower love on 'MaNan' as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan completes 6 years

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's made many heads turned with their chemistry in youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Today, as the show clocks 6 long years on TV, the duo's fans are going gaga over them. Take a look.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was not just a show, but an emotion for many fans. Revolving around five friends with big dreams, having a musical band (FAB 5), they connected on many more grounds than music. While friendship, music, and love were the show's focus, family, and social issues faced by a teenager were also highlighted appropriately. With an intriguing storyline of college life, friendships, love, and breakups, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan had viewers hooked to the screens. It was a blend of romance, emotions, laughter, fights, and relatable characters, which got KYY the status of a 'cult youth show.' 

Today, the much-loved show has completed six long years on TV. Yes, it is Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's sixth anniversary, and fans cannot keep calm. Though all characters were equally important and loved, the magic that Parth Samthaan (Manik) and Niti Taylor (Nandini) created on-screen still has a huge impact on many. The young duo set the screens ablaze with their sizzling chemistry. Lovingly called 'MaNan' by fans, the duo set an example of undying love. They brought the perfect relationship scenario for the viewers. It was a treat to watch two imperfect people fit together so perfectly. 

The show began airing on July 21, 2014, and till today MaNan's bond, the show's story is very fresh in the viewer's mind. As the show clocks six years, Parth and Niti's fans have taken to social media to express their love and admiration for them. They are trending #6YearsOfKYY and showering love on their beloved onscreen couple 'MaNan.' From praising their camaraderie to thanking them to give everyone such a beautiful love story, fans are going bonkers on Manik and Nandini. They are reminiscing MaNan's good old times and reliving their beautiful moments together on this special day. 

Take a look at fans tweets for MaNan here: 

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan has been tested positive for Coronavirus and is undergoing treatment for the same. Many fans also wished the handsome hunk a speedy recovery as they prayed for his good health. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

