Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's fans shower love on 'MaNan' as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan completes 6 years

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's made many heads turned with their chemistry in youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Today, as the show clocks 6 long years on TV, the duo's fans are going gaga over them. Take a look.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was not just a show, but an emotion for many fans. Revolving around five friends with big dreams, having a musical band (FAB 5), they connected on many more grounds than music. While friendship, music, and love were the show's focus, family, and social issues faced by a teenager were also highlighted appropriately. With an intriguing storyline of college life, friendships, love, and breakups, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan had viewers hooked to the screens. It was a blend of romance, emotions, laughter, fights, and relatable characters, which got KYY the status of a 'cult youth show.'

Today, the much-loved show has completed six long years on TV. Yes, it is Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's sixth anniversary, and fans cannot keep calm. Though all characters were equally important and loved, the magic that Parth Samthaan (Manik) and Niti Taylor (Nandini) created on-screen still has a huge impact on many. The young duo set the screens ablaze with their sizzling chemistry. Lovingly called 'MaNan' by fans, the duo set an example of undying love. They brought the perfect relationship scenario for the viewers. It was a treat to watch two imperfect people fit together so perfectly.

The show began airing on July 21, 2014, and till today MaNan's bond, the show's story is very fresh in the viewer's mind. As the show clocks six years, Parth and Niti's fans have taken to social media to express their love and admiration for them. They are trending #6YearsOfKYY and showering love on their beloved onscreen couple 'MaNan.' From praising their camaraderie to thanking them to give everyone such a beautiful love story, fans are going bonkers on Manik and Nandini. They are reminiscing MaNan's good old times and reliving their beautiful moments together on this special day.

Take a look at fans tweets for MaNan here:

This show will teach you everything..Everything is shown there !He turned my life around ..I understood what love is..That you need to appreciate your friends, and be always honest, and you need to be able to deal with difficulties.#6YearsOfKYY pic.twitter.com/HdqAZAPLHo — Anna (@Anna64422109) July 20, 2020

Its been 6 years and I'm still crazy about this show.. The Love for MaNan can never reduce.. many shows will come and go but nothing can ever replace KYY,

In my heart it will always have a special place♡

From a school kid to an adult the love for KYY remains same#6YearsOfKYY pic.twitter.com/kJvINn917T — Sana (@Miss_sanjana12) July 21, 2020

It’s been 6 years I’ve always loved you since that show @LaghateParth get well soon #6YearsOfKYY pic.twitter.com/3uRrvCo8yS — Nicole (@nicolecerejo) July 21, 2020

Love fr manan will never ever end in our heart #6YearsOfKYY pic.twitter.com/LUHL0NQhgs — priyanka m (@debansri) July 21, 2020

It's #6YearsofKYY | #6YearsOfManan ! I don't know what to say, I can't even express how I'm feeling. All I know is i became old but my love for this show didn't. — (@Sruthi_tweetx) July 21, 2020

#6YearsOfKYY

This is always being meh one of meh fab show just because you all just set up a best example of friendship which I can never seen it before and the best example of love whom everyone wants

Best show ever for me@LaghateParth @niti_taylor @KrissannB @angelcharli pic.twitter.com/fByuV8t2Ps — Pallavi jha (@jhapallavi_05) July 21, 2020

I like you the way just you are,

tum kya pehno,

kya nahi

It doesn't matter to me.

Just the way You are!! - Manik Malhotra #ParthSamthaan #NitiTaylor #6YearsOfKYY pic.twitter.com/N8kPOra6Ac — Sidhaarthi (@BrightNSparkle) July 21, 2020

#6YearsOfKYY

The store room.

The Mud fight

The Drunk Murthy

The star lamp

The musicana

The stole

The "u can't stay away from me"

The sawli si raat

The hiccup romance

The "washroom mein tip tip barsa pani"

The jaise tera main

The Drunk Malhotra

The first official date.. — swarnima palit (@PalitSwarnima) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan has been tested positive for Coronavirus and is undergoing treatment for the same. Many fans also wished the handsome hunk a speedy recovery as they prayed for his good health. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×