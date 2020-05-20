Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan to be re telecast; Here's when you can watch it

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's much love youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to make a comeback on TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read details of re-telecast inside.

Parth Smathaan and Niti Taylor fans, be ready to dance in merriment, because your favourite jodi is back on TV. No, they're not coming together for a new show, but amidst the Coronavirus led lockdown, their much-loved show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to return to the TV screens. Yes, you read that right! Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy are ready to enthrall us with their awe-inspiring chemistry again, and it's surely going to be a treat for all #MaNan fans.

The youth-based college drama will re-telecast on MTV from May 23, 2020, just three days away from today, excited aren't you? The re-run of the show will air at 5.30 on the channel, so it's surely going to drive away all your lockdown blues. Talking about the show, it revolved around college life, friendships, love and breakups. It focuses on a group of friends popularly known as the FAB-5, capturing the drama which unfolds in their lives as they are entangled in the of relationships.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor continue the madness as they channel their inner Joey & Rachel from Friends; Watch

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan became a rage among the youth when it was released back in 2014. With a good blend of romance, emotions, laughter, fights, and relatable characters, it got the status of a cult show. All the characters were equally loved. But Parth and Niti's chemistry set the stage on fire, and they were showered with immense love as Manan and Nandini. So, if you're missing college life and friends during this stay-at-home policy, the comeback of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is certainly going to make you feel nostalgic and recall the good old days.

Well, looks like Parth and Niti knew about the show's re-run a few weeks back, as the two were collaborating for social media videos to entertain the audience. But, to our sheer bad luck, we could not guess the hints dropped by them. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy that our beloved #MaNan is going to be back? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×