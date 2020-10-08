  1. Home
Parth Samthaan announces his RETURN on social media with an uber cool PIC post break leaving fans overwhelmed

Parth Samthaan fans received a big surprise recently as the actor made a 'cool comeback' on Instagram after a long break. Take a look at Parth's post here.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: October 8, 2020 02:35 pm
Parth makes a comeback on Instagram with an super cool and classy picture.Parth Samthaan announces his RETURN on social media with an uber cool PIC post break leaving fans overwhelmed
Parth Samthaan needs no introduction. The handsome hunk has been ruling the hearts of millions for many years. He is counted amongst the most talented, versatile actors in the Indian Television industry. He began his joureny with a small role in the year 2012. However, with his acting prowess and performance, Parth gradually made a space for himself in the Telly world. 

Today, Parth enjoys a massive fan base, who keep loving and supporting him in whatever he does. In his career spanning eight years, Parth has proved his mettle in all fields and is loved by fans for his friendly nature. Parth has a huge fan following on social media, but the actor had taken a break from the platform for almost 2 months. However, he had promised his fans that he will be back soon, and looks like the good news for Parth's followers is here.

The actor's fans received a big and happy surprise yesterday, as Parth finally announced his comeback on Instagram post his long sabbatical. Yes, Parth has returned on Instagram to keep his fans entertained with his fun-loving posts. He shared an uber-cool picture of himself with a quirky caption, which has created a storm on the internet. 

In the picture, Parth is seen sporting a pair of quirky sunglasses with LED lights. It happens to be a click from his recent Goa trip, as he is seen relaxing in the shacks of the Pear of the Orient. Since he shared a photo after too long, he wrote, 'Guess who’s BACK on Instagram?'

Within moments, his commented section was flooded with fan messages, who expressed their happiness to have him back on the interactive platform. Fans were left overwhelmed with Parth's return and showered him with loads of love. 

Take a look at Parth's comeback post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guess who’s BACK on Instagram

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Meanwhile, Parth was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show also starred Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and Karan Patel (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles. After successfully running for two years, KZK went off-air on October 3 (2020), leaving AnuPre fans emotional. Parth will soon be seen taking over the digital space with a web show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

