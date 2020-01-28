Parth Samthaan: From architecture to acting, here's all you need to know about the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star

Here's everything you need to know about Kasautti Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan.

Parth Samthaan is one such actor who needs no introduction at all. The handsome hunk is famous among the youth and the elders alike. While he is driving girls crazy with his charming looks and personality, he is making heads turn with his amazing acting chops and stellar performances. Hailing from a normal Indian family with no connections with the entertainment world, Parth has certainly made his place in this highly competitive showbiz industry. With his hard work, dedication, and passion to achieve the heights, today Parth is regarded as one of the most talented and eligible bachelors of the Telly Town.

He is currently seen romancing his co-star Erica Fernandes in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Call him an influencer, fashion-setter or role model, Parth has a huge impact on the Indian audience. While so many people follow him, not many are aware of the struggles he has made to reach where he is today. You may be his die-hard fan, but may not be aware of many of Parth's secrets. Well, not much longer as we're here to 'Decode Parth Samthaan' and give you all insights that you need to know about this dashing hunk.

Here's a list of some interesting facts that you didn't know about the young actor.

1) Born on 11th March 1991 in Mumbai, Parth completed his schooling from a boarding institution in Panchgani

2) He returned to the 'City of Dreams' Mumbai, to pursue architecture. However, destiny had some different plans for him. Instead of becoming an architect, Parth chose acting as a profession.

3) Acting was not a bed of roses for the handsome hunk as he had to start from the rock-bottom. He first got his hands on modeling and became a part of TV commercials for renowned brands Close-up and Coca-Cola.

4) He first got recognized when he turned out to be the first runner-up of Pantaloons Fresh Face 2012

5) Parth kick-started his journey to become a successful actor with episodic roles in TV series like Gumraah, Savdhaan India, Webbed and others

6) While many think that Parth bagged his first lead role in MTV's popular youth show, ’Kaisi Yeh Yaarian’. However, it is not so as Parth's first project as a male lead was Channel V’s ‘Best Friends Forever? Nonetheless, he gained immense popularity as Manik in KYY opposite Niti Talyor and became a star overnight.

7) Though Parth is a well-known face in the TV now, very few know that he has also worked in the Marathi Film industry as he played a pivotal role in a short film titled 'Pradosh' in 2012.

8) Parth achieved the 11th spot in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Men List 2015 released by British weekly newspaper Eastern Eye

9) In 2016, Parth signed his very first in Bollywood project named ‘Googly Ho Gayi’. Unfortunately, the movie couldn't see the light of the day as it ultimately got shelved

10) Parth also endeavored in playback singing with the song Jind Meri

11) In 2018, Parth was honored as the 3rd Most Desirable Man on Indian Television, in Times list of 25 Most Desirable men

12) The hottie is a self-confessed out and out foodie. He loves to eat anything and everything that comes his way, and often indulges in cheat meals during his heavy-workout sessions

13) Apart from acting and singing, Parth loves dancing and 'salsa' is his favorite dance form. When it comes to sweating it out, Parth enjoys playing tennis and cricket

14) While his favorite colors are red, black and white, Parth considers his idol and inspiration. Not only this, but he is also a huge fan of and Vidya Balan

15) Parth has been linked up with many of his female co-stars including Niti Taylor and Erica Fernandes, not all know that he was also rumoured to of being in a relationship with Bollywood actress earlier

Well, here's a secret, Parth is looking for a girl who understands his profession and doesn't make unreasonable demands! Did you know all these facts about Parth? Let us know, who well well did you know the actor in the comment section below.

