Parth Samthaan begins shooting for his digital show Hero; shares VIDEOS and PICTURES from first day

Parth Samthaan has finally started shooting for his web show Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. He shared a few updates on social media about the same.

After wrapping up his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan went into his vacation mode as he flew down to Goa where he had a time of his life. The actor relished the best of food and scenic beauty before he began shooting for his web show Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon where he plays a drastically different role, that of a gangster. From the first day of shoot, Parth shared a BTS video and also a picture of him pampering himself for the hectic schedule.

Parth along with the team shot overnight and shared a video of himself as he drove back post pack up. The actor began training for the show yet again in the last two weeks. Parth's first look for the show was much loved by everyone. There were earlier reports that the actor might get replaced on the show post him opting out of Kasautii but Pinkvilla had assured you that those were just rumours.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on Oct 20, 2020 at 1:10am PDT

My hardworking boy #parthsamthaan finally taking rest in home after his continuous shoots for #maiherobollrahahu hats off to his dedication, persistence n hardwork!He will definitely be rewarded for this!I pray that he takes care of himself n stays safe,happy n energetic! https://t.co/tD667t3Yax — Parthian For Life since 2018 (@ArshiyaLatheef) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, reminiscing his journey on KZK, Parth Samthaan said, “ Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today."

Credits :Parth Samthaan Instagram

