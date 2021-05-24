Parth Samthaan is beyond excited as he shares a photo while posing at Lake Grapevine in Texas; Fans react

Parth Samthaan has shared a happy picture of him on his Instagram. The actor was last seen in the web show Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.

The handsome actor of the television industry, Parth Samthaan has been missing from the screen for quite some time now. He was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and received an overwhelming response for his role. Recently, he made his debut on the digital platform with the web show ‘Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. He essayed the role of Nawab and shed his image of the romantic boy. His fans hailed his performance. And now, the actor is in Texas as he has been posting pictures from there.

Today, Parth has shared a picture on him on his official Instagram handle. He has captioned it as ‘Locura del Lunes’. He is posing in front of Lake Grapevine and is spotted wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of distressed jeans. The actor can’t hide his excitement in the picture. He is active on social media and always keeps fans updated about himself. Fans also reacted to the picture and dropped the fire emoji in the comment section.

Coming back to his last show, the actor played the role of an ordinary boy from Bareilly. In the action-drama, the actor was seen in a never before seen avatar.

On the work front, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is soon going to make his Bollywood debut. If reports are to be believed, then he is going to play an integral part in Sanjay Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite .

Also Read: Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Twitter Review: Fans applaud Parth Samthaan’s acting; Call him a one man show

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Parth Samthaan Instagram

Share your comment ×