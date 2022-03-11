Parth Samthaan celebrates his birthday on the sets of his debut film 'Ghudhchadi' opposite Sanjay Dutt

It’s the birthday of the television industry’s one of the most popular actors Parth Samthaan. The actor has shared a video of his celebrations along with the cast of his upcoming movie, Ghudhchadi. Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame will be soon making his Bollywood debut with the movie. On the occasion of his birthday, he was seen cutting the cake at the sets of the movie.

He had shared the video of him cutting several cakes on social media. Parth wrote, “Thankyou soooooooo much for making the most memorable Birthday till date #dreamsdocometrue A year wiser (and older of course) thanks a ton for all your wishes and blessings and love ..Thankyou #parthians. Arey Abhi toh party shuru hui hain”

In the video, singer Khushalii Kumar and other cast and crew members from the film are also present.

Talking about Parth’s film debut Bollywood movie, it features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film is a rom-com drama, and the shooting started at the end of February in Jaipur.

Parth became a gained huge popularity with his role of Manik in the show Kaisi Yeh Yariaan. His pairing with Niti Taylor was loved by the audience. The actor went on to host a couple of TV shows and finally, he got this big break with Ekta Kapoor. He reprised the role of Anurag Basu and his pairing with Erica Fernandes as Prerna, was quite popular among the audience.

Recently, Parth teamed up with his Kaisi Yeh Yariaan co-star Niti Taylor once again for a special feature on a digital platform.



