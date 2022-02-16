Parth Samthaan, Divyanka Tripathi to Vijayendra Kumeri: 5 contestants we want to see in Bigg Boss OTT season 2

Bigg Boss is among the most popular shows on the TV screens. The show gave fame to numerous contestants every season. Last year, an OTT version of the show was released. It was for 90 days and it was hosted by producer-director Karan Johar. As the show was released around this time last year, the speculations have started for the contestants for the upcoming season of the show. Here are 5 celebs, whom we want to see in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Vijendra Kumeria- The actor rose to fame with the show Chotti Bahu 2 - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi, and he was highly appreciated for his role in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Naagin 4.

Divyanka Tripathi- The actress has a massive fan following on social media. She was appreciated for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also part of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she was the first runner-up.

Nakuul Mehta- The actor rose to fame with the show Ishqbaaz and has worked in numerous other shows. He is presently seen in the popular reality show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2.

Parth Samthaan- The actor was highly appreciated for his role of Anurag in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. He has also worked on numerous music videos in the last few months.

Shaheer Sheikh- The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. His acting skills were appreciated for the shows Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Pavitra Rishta.



