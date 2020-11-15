  1. Home
  2. tv

Parth Samthaan dons ethnic outfit to celebrate festive spirit with family; Shares glimpses of 'Ghar ki Diwali'

Parth Samthaan travelled to Pune after five long months to meet his family and celebrate the festival of lights 'Diwali' with them. Here's a look at Parth's Diwali 2020 celebrations at home with his loved ones.
21173 reads Mumbai
Parth Samthaan celebrates Diwali 2020 at home with familyParth Samthaan dons ethnic outfit to celebrate festive spirit with family; Shares glimpses of 'Ghar ki Diwali'
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Diwali without family is incomplete. So, many who stay far off from their families, made it a point to visit their homes to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Among them was Telly Town's handsome hunk, Parth Samthaan. The actor's family resides in Pune, while he is a Mumbai guy owing to his work and more. However, the actor travelled to his hometown on Diwali to meet his parents. Yes, he celebrated the festive spirit with his loved ones at home. 

Parth, who is quite active on social media, did not miss the chance to wish his fans on the special day. He also gave his Instagram family a sneak peek of his Diwali celebrations. Like many others, Parth celebrated the festival in a 'traditional way.' He decked up in a shimmery white sherwani and looked dapper as always. While we love his ethnic look, his clean-shaven look after months and messy hair caught our hearts. The young man travelled to Pune after five long months and was uber-exited to spend quality time with his family. 

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan looks 'stunningly refreshing' in a post workout selfie but his cheeky caption steals the show

He shared glimpses of his 'Ghar ki Diwali' which was all about lights, lights sweets, and snacks. Though Parth has taken the 'healthy route' now, it seems like Diwali was a cheat day for him as he gorged some lip-smacking snacks. From chakli to chivda to kaaju katli, Parth relished all Diwali special snacks at home. Well, we understand how difficult it is to resist these yummy snacks, and so this cheat day for Parth was must. 

Take a look at Parth's Diwali 2020 celebrations here: 

Meanwhile, Parth is busy shooting for his digital debut 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon' where he will be seen playing an altogether different character. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan gives a glimpse of his 'perfect getaway' and it is all you need after the lockdown; See Post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Parth Samthaan's Instagram

You may like these
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra twins in black with mom Ginni; Celebrates her FIRST Diwali with dad and grandma
Hina Khan, Manish Malhotra, Krystle D'Souza & others reunite at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash; See inside PHOTOS
Parth Samthaan looks 'stunningly refreshing' in a post workout selfie but his cheeky caption steals the show
EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Hai Chahatein's Aishwarya Sakhuja is NOT cutting staff bonuses but own expenses this Diwali
Sriti Jha, Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand shower Pooja Banerjee with birthday love; Take a look
Parth Samthaan has the sweetest birthday wish for former Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co star Niti Taylor; See post
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Amazing

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement