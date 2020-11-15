Parth Samthaan dons ethnic outfit to celebrate festive spirit with family; Shares glimpses of 'Ghar ki Diwali'

Parth Samthaan travelled to Pune after five long months to meet his family and celebrate the festival of lights 'Diwali' with them. Here's a look at Parth's Diwali 2020 celebrations at home with his loved ones.

Diwali without family is incomplete. So, many who stay far off from their families, made it a point to visit their homes to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Among them was Telly Town's handsome hunk, Parth Samthaan. The actor's family resides in Pune, while he is a Mumbai guy owing to his work and more. However, the actor travelled to his hometown on Diwali to meet his parents. Yes, he celebrated the festive spirit with his loved ones at home.

Parth, who is quite active on social media, did not miss the chance to wish his fans on the special day. He also gave his Instagram family a sneak peek of his Diwali celebrations. Like many others, Parth celebrated the festival in a 'traditional way.' He decked up in a shimmery white sherwani and looked dapper as always. While we love his ethnic look, his clean-shaven look after months and messy hair caught our hearts. The young man travelled to Pune after five long months and was uber-exited to spend quality time with his family.

He shared glimpses of his 'Ghar ki Diwali' which was all about lights, lights sweets, and snacks. Though Parth has taken the 'healthy route' now, it seems like Diwali was a cheat day for him as he gorged some lip-smacking snacks. From chakli to chivda to kaaju katli, Parth relished all Diwali special snacks at home. Well, we understand how difficult it is to resist these yummy snacks, and so this cheat day for Parth was must.

Take a look at Parth's Diwali 2020 celebrations here:

Meanwhile, Parth is busy shooting for his digital debut 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon' where he will be seen playing an altogether different character. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

