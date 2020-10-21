Parth Samthaan draws parallel with Hrithik Roshan’s character from K3G as he shares his transformation pic

Parth Samthaan, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is breaking the internet with his transformation pic. Take a look:

Parth Samthaan is one of the most eligible bachelors in the telly world and there are no second thoughts about it. He is handsome, has a charm that can make you go weak on your knees and his acting prowess has made him stand in the league of top actors of the industry. Interestingly, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, who is also an avid social media user, often shares stunning pics of himself on Instagram. However, Parth’s recent Instagram post is grabbing the eyeballs for an entirely different reason.

The actor has shared his transformation pic from his childhood days to the present one and it has left everyone amazed. In the caption, Parth mentioned how his journey is a similarity with ’s character from Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham. He wrote, “So there’s a short and filmy coincidence behind this transformation, just like Rohan(@hrithikroshan) from the movie kabhi khushi kabhi gham, I was put up in a boarding school .. and right after I passed my school, a shy boy who was highly ambitious transformed into what I am today.”

Parth further emphasised that while Hrithik has been his inspiration for him and he hasn’t been comparing himself with the superstar. “I am not comparing myself with @hrithikroshan .. he is one legend and an inspiration to millions just like me. Bottom line is nothing’s impossible, if I can do it.. so can you,” he added.

Take a look at Parth Samthaan’s post:

Talking about the work front, Parth was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandez and his stint won him a lot of appreciation.

