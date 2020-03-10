Parth Samthaan enjoys pre birthday celebration on Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets; Gets a special money theme cake

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Parth Samthaan, who will be celebrating his 29th birthday on March 11, has begun with his pre-birthday celebration on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Parth Samthaan is one of the most talked about celebrities in the television industry and there are no second thoughts to it. He is currently seen playing the lead role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay and he has been winning the hearts with his performance in the popular family drama. Interestingly, the television heartthrob hogged the spotlight today, after he was seen working on the occasion of Holi. He even shared a picture from the sets of the show on social media.

However, the day came with a special surprise for Parth. The actor, who will be turning a year older tomorrow was seen enjoying his pre-birthday celebration on the sets with co-star Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey. He even shared a video from the celebrations which featured an unusual money themed cake with an edible currency which was made especially for the birthday boy. In the caption, Parth wrote, Let’s eat money instead of stealing #bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel. With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi.”

Take a look at Parth Samthaan’s pre-birthday celebrations on Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets with co-stars:

Meanwhile, talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also features Erica Fernandes in the lead, the popular family drama left the viewers stunned after Anurag killed Prerna in the recent episodes. But this isn’t all. The show also gearing up for some more twists as it has taken a leap and has also introduced new characters in the story along with re-introducing Mr Bajaj.

