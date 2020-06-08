Parth Samthaan enjoys Unlock phase 1 as he treats himself with a delicious meal at a restaurant; See PHOTO

Parth Samthaan, who has been enjoying his time in Hyderabad these days, went on to enjoy his first meal at a restaurant during unlock phase 1.

It’s been over two months since we are locked in our house due to the lockdown in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in India. From theatres, restaurants, religious places and educational institutes everything was shut down and life came to a standstill. After a lockdown of two months, the country has witnessed its first phase of Unlock 1 wherein there has been a major relief in the lockdown restrictions and life is coming back on track gradually. In fact, the central government has permitted the opening of restaurants and malls across the country.

Making the most of this relaxation, Part Samthaan, who is Hyderabad at the moment, went on to enjoy his first meal at a restaurant post lockdown. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared the picture of himself treating himself to a delicious biryani and this expression speak volumes about how relieved he is to binge on his favourite food. Parth looked dapper in his off-white t-shirt with small prints and sunglasses. He captioned the image as, “Getting back to normalcy #unlockindia #foodstagram #foodie.”

Take a look at Parth Samthaan’s pic enjoying a meal at the restaurant after lockdown:

To recall, Parth had flown to Hyderabad soon after the domestic flights had resumed its function on May 29. Ever since, he has been sharing pics from his quality time in the tech city on Instagram. Talking about the work front, Parth is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandes and has been winning hearts with his performance.

Credits :Instagram

