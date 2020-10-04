Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes RECALL their journey as they bid farewell to Kasautii Zindagii Kay; See posts
Every journey comes to an end'..and now a beautiful journey of much-loved TV shows has concluded. We're talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and Karan Patel (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles, aired its last episode yesterday (October 3, 2020). Touted to be one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television, many KZK fans were left disheartened as the show went off-air last night.
The final episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay left viewers with bittersweet feelings. Anurag and Prerna sorted out their differences, and finally got together making a happy family. On the other hand, Mr. Bajaj loses is life as he tries to take stop an evil Komolika from harming Anurag and Prerna. Both Komolika and Mr. Bajaj pass away. But, with the last episode, AnuPre get to see what they have been longing for, Anurag and Prerna's romantic moments as a happily married couple, along with their daughter Sneha.
With KZK telecasting its final episode on TV and pulling down its curtains, not only viewers, but the show's cast was left emotional. Parth and Erica took to their social media handle to big a heartwarming farewell to Kasautii Zindagii Kay and its viewers. They also expressed their gratitude towards fans for showering them with immense love, as they recounted their journey from the show's beginning to the end.
Erica shared several throwback pictures and videos with the KZK team, bringing things to a happy end. Parth, on the other hand, wrote a long emotional note for fans. He penned down his feelings of playing Anurag onscreen for 2 years, as he cherished all the memories that he has made with the KZK team.
Take a look at Parth and Erica's farewell posts for KZK here:
One beautiful journey has ended !Today being the last of Kasautii , all I take along with me are Memories can’t thank enough to the team of @balajitelefilmslimited and of course @ektarkapoor ma’am for giving me this iconic character to play yes it’s true that every time we play a certain character , we take a part of it with us and it stays forever thankyou to all the writers and creatives for making Anurag lovable , to all the directors for getting me into the skin of character ... my co-actors (best co-actors infact ) my Basu family , to all the technicians ...assistant directors , costume team , lightmen , spot ! Had an amazing time at Balaji thankyou @starplus team for giving this amazing platform and making all the audiences love Anurag and last but not the least A big Thankyou to all the fans who have supported ,loved ,made fan pages and kept motivating us we are nothing without you Will be back soon with a new journey ....until then-Alvida Anurag !
As it is said, 'If one journey comes to an end, another beautiful one begins,' so be ready to see Parth, Erica, and the entire KZK team to embrace new roles in the future. Are you going to miss Kasautii Zindagii Kay team and AnuPre onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.
