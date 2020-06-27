Parth Samthaan fans trend 'Welcome Back Anurag' on Twitter as he resumes shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Parth Samthaan shared photos on social media as the actor has kickstarted the shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and fans sure have the right way to welcome him back on the sets.

Shoots have now resumed and as everything begins to go back to normalcy in gradual steps, fans sure can't seem to get enough of the photos and videos on social media. Yesterday, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan fans took to trend welcome Kaira and now, Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans have welcomed Parth Samthaan with some more love as they took to a Twitter trend for the actor.

Parth had shared some photos on social media and he is decked up on the sets, all set to go back in action on screens and it sure happens to be one of the finest days, and momentous too, given the time at which things come in. Parth also shared a caption as he highlighted how he is back on the sets after 3 months and now, this is what the new normalcy looks like after all.

The way he performs each and every scene with sheer brilliance.. He has such a charming personality with a strong screen presence and immense acting talent @LaghateParth makes us proud#WelcomeBackAnurag pic.twitter.com/1icOJcQach — Parth Samthaan Fam (@Parth_Famsquad) June 27, 2020

#WelcomeBackAnurag So many people are so happy and excited to see him back shooting.. people were waiting to see a glimpse of him.. His today's post made everyone else excited.. already more than 312k likes and 4700 comments@LaghateParth Shine on pic.twitter.com/cMDpBv5zdu — Parth Samthaan Fam (@Parth_Famsquad) June 27, 2020

Anurag basu is the heartbeat of the show and we all missed him so much like finally after 3 big months, he is back with the ultimate dedication level

Stay safe! May God bless you!#WelcomeBackAnurag #ParthSamthaan@LaghateParth @altbalaji @StarPlus @ektarkapoor pic.twitter.com/6YmeGrXzsj — Parthian FOREVER 9481 (@Parthian_for948) June 27, 2020

"Acting" ... Rather his undeniable love and dedication for his craft keeps him sane amidst chaos! These pictures are the biggest proofs. #WelcomeBackAnurag @StarPlus @ektarkapoor @BTL_Balaji pic.twitter.com/gKGrjdnOVA — Mrs. Anurag Basu | Miss Girlfriend Malhotra(@ElizaMajumder) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, we are wondering when will see Erica Fernandes aka Prerna back on the sets as well, especially given the fact that she was initially sceptical about going back on the sets. None the less, she has eventually admitted to going back on the sets and in fact, she also went on to speak about how she has always done her makeup on her own and she doesn't mind doing all of that, and how in fact, she is also cool with doing her hair on her own among other things.

