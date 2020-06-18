  1. Home
Parth Samthaan fans trend #WeLoveParthSamthaan after Vikas Gupta calls him out for wronging him

Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan have been in the news earlier for the exact reasons the former has lashed out at the latter and a few others in a new video. And now, fans have come out in support of the KZK actor.
Vikas Gupta recently shared a video where he has taken to lash out at the likes of Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde, and Priyank Sharma. He went on to say how he came across a video of where a teenager is calling him out for being a bad man while he is definitely not one of those people. He went on to write, "Never backing down - till I have anything left in me. Even if I am alone. This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years."

While none of the people he has lashed out at has spoken up just yet, fans have taken to Twitter to send out some love to Parth and also take his side against Vikas. This is not the first time that such an instant has happened. One fan went on to point out how earlier too, Parth has mentioned that he never charged him with molestation or took back the case but it was about objectionable advances. While it looked like Parth and Vikas have made up, turns out, he still isn't quite over it.

Now, check out the tweets for Parth Samthaan here:

ALSO READ: Vikas Gupta hits out at Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan; Says they made his life hell; VIDEO

Meanwhile, reports have it that the actor is going to kickstart shooting soon as the government had laid out the rules and regulations a couple of days back. However, his co-star Erica Fernandes is not very keen on shooting and now, it depends upon the makers and the actress to sort things out. 

