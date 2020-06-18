Parth Samthaan fans trend #WeLoveParthSamthaan after Vikas Gupta calls him out for wronging him

Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan have been in the news earlier for the exact reasons the former has lashed out at the latter and a few others in a new video. And now, fans have come out in support of the KZK actor.

Vikas Gupta recently shared a video where he has taken to lash out at the likes of Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde, and Priyank Sharma. He went on to say how he came across a video of where a teenager is calling him out for being a bad man while he is definitely not one of those people. He went on to write, "Never backing down - till I have anything left in me. Even if I am alone. This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years."

While none of the people he has lashed out at has spoken up just yet, fans have taken to Twitter to send out some love to Parth and also take his side against Vikas. This is not the first time that such an instant has happened. One fan went on to point out how earlier too, Parth has mentioned that he never charged him with molestation or took back the case but it was about objectionable advances. While it looked like Parth and Vikas have made up, turns out, he still isn't quite over it.

Now, check out the tweets for Parth Samthaan here:

They will always spread rumors about you. They will always cause drama involving you; but the only thing you can do is rise above them and smile. You have us with you no matter what, @LaghateParth.#WeLoveParthSamthaan#WeSupportParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/DQTbOErdhn — Aisyah Abdul (@IsyaRocher) June 17, 2020

An actor who doesn't chase for attention but does his talks through his full dedications on his works. That's @LaghateParth. You can keep the attention for you, our boy will earn & keep the love & respects with him! #WeLoveParthSamthaan#WeSupportParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/KJvKhZd2Gi — Aisyah Abdul (@IsyaRocher) June 17, 2020

#WeLoveParthSamthaan

No I don't belong to the city of dreams... Mumbai... But these two pictures have always given me the hope/strength/confidence that I can achieve this one day if I can be hardworking like him and can acquire the conviction like him! @LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/oGnDnWkzvT — Parth Samthaan Fanclub (@LaghateParthOfc) June 17, 2020

#WeloveParthSamthaan

His little smile when the fans keeps showering him with love has to be the most precious sight to us, his happiness is our happiness and it's even more precious for us when we know we made him happy in some wayStay happy Parth @LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/kJ42d32wfB — (@samthaanxsquad) June 17, 2020

I will bring this up again and again. Every time this vile man starts his attention seeking antics. He can't be allowed to get away with fabricating stories just because he makes a huge noise and has the power to do so. Those who have a brain can see the truth #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/wYPDGgSi4J — p. (@pareearth) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, reports have it that the actor is going to kickstart shooting soon as the government had laid out the rules and regulations a couple of days back. However, his co-star Erica Fernandes is not very keen on shooting and now, it depends upon the makers and the actress to sort things out.

Credits :Twitter

