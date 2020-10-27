Parth Samthaan to feature in a music video soon? Actor shoots near beaches on Goa; See BTS videos and photos

Is Parth Samthaan shooting for a music video in Goa? Some BTS pictures and videos of his shoot near the beaches of Goa suggest so, and they've caught everyone's attention. Take a look.

Parth Samthaan needs no special introduction. The handsome hunk has been ruling millions of hearts with his versatility and talent for many years now. While fans have been waiting for Parth's digital debut, it looks like, he has another 'big surprise' for fans. Well, before marking his entry in the OTT world, Parth will apparently mesmerize fans with a music video. Yes, you read that right!

If you're an ardent fan of Parth, you might know that he is Goa, and this happens to be the shoot location of his music video. Yes, Parth is apparently shooting for his upcoming song by the beautiful beaches of Goa. Some pictures and BTS videos of Parth's shoot in Goa have been widely circulating on social media, by the actor's fans pages. In the posts, Parth is seen donning an orange coloured floral shirt teamed with black jeans, as preps up to shoot for the song.

The details about Parth's song are not known yet, and neither has he revealed anything about it to date. But several of his pictures with crew and fans from the 'Pear of the Orient' are capturing everyone's eyeballs. In one of the clips, Parth can be seen sharing some fun-filled moments with Khushali Kumar.

Take a look at Parth's BTS shoot vidoes from Goa here:

#ParthSamthaan on the sets of his upcoming music video in Goa @LaghateParth Picture courtesy: Edwalvis pic.twitter.com/MNATPs9b3j — Parth Samthaan Fanclub (@LaghateParthOfc) October 26, 2020

Parth & Khushali bonded so well Them pulling each other's legs in between shots They look great together... can't wait for the music video @LaghateParth @KhushaliKumar #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/K9g33c4kjh — Parth Samthaan Fanclub (@LaghateParthOfc) October 25, 2020

Well, it is yet not confirmed if Parth will be seen in a music video, or not. But if this turns out to be true, his fans are going to go crazy. Interestingly, Parth's former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernades was shooting for her song with Harshad Chopda in Goa some days ago. Meanwhile, Parth will soon be seen as a ganster in Alt Balaji's upcoming web show 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

