Parth Samthaan flaunts his ‘Simple Sasti tikau’ smile; THIS is what fans said

Television actor Parth Samthaan is one of the most handsome actors in the industry. He has more than female followers. His every picture goes viral in no time. For few months it looks like he has turned into a traveler as he has been exploring many countries. Recently, he was seen in America and had shared a lot of pictures from there. He got his second dose vaccination also in the United States. And today he treated his Instagram fans with alluring pictures.

He shared photos where he is seen flaunting his smile and captioned it as ‘Simple Sasti aur Tikaav — Meri hasi.” The actor is seen wearing a simple orange colour T-shirt. However, as soon as he shared the picture, fans started dropping comments. They called his smile precious and also shared heart emojis. Actress Shubhaavi Choksey also commented, “Simple and Tikaav definitely but not sasti from any angle.” A fan wrote, “Your hasi is reason of my hasi so it's not sasti, it's very precious okay?”

He had recently shared a throwback picture from the Maldives and wrote, “Where to next ?? Whats your fav destination.”

On the work front, he has recently made his debut on the digital platform. His web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu received thumbs up from fans. In the series, he essayed the role of gangster Nawab. He was also featured in a romantic song 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' which also stars Khushali Kumar.

