Parth Samthaan is 'focused' to get back to 'healthy lifestyle'; Shares VIDEO of his home workout session

Parth Samthaan has taken the 'healthy lifestyle' route yet again, as he shared glimpses of him sweating it out at home. Take a look at Parth's recent workout video.

Your choices define you, or You're the result of your choices; all of us have heard these sayings at least. But, there are only a few, who have worked towards change for their betterment? Confused, why we're suddenly talking about choices and change for the good? Well, Parth Samthaan's recent Instagram stories have inspired us to think in that direction.

The actor recently revealed that he is all set to get back to a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle includes everything, from good food habits to physical fitness and mental wellbeing. And Parth has finally taken the route to healthy living again. The handsome hunk's love for gourmet food is not hidden from anyone. He is a big-time foodie and is often seen enjoying his meals at various exotic locations. However, Parth has finally decided to focus to shift to a healthy lifestyle.

Parth shared some glimpses of his workout sessions at home, where he was seen sweating it out with heavy dumbbells. Dressed in his comfy gym wear, the young lad put his energy into building a strong physique and be fit. Well, it looks like, Parth is following the path of 'changing priorities to change his life.' Though Parth looks extremely handsome even now, we can't wait to see his transformation after a few months.

Take a look at Parth's workout sesh at home here:

Meanwhile, the actor recently enjoyed a gala time in Goa, where he ate and partied as he also shot for an upcoming music video. He was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes. Now, Parth is busy shooting for his digit debut show 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon' where he will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. What are your thoughts on Parth's decision to maintaining a healthy lifestyle? Let us know in the comment section below.

